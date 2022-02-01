Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger to Star in 'Swimming With Sharks' TV Adaptation for Roku

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger are teaming up to take down Hollywood -- in a new series that is.

The actresses will star in Swimming With Sharks, a new six-episode half-hour drama for Roku Channel, the company announced Tuesday. The upcoming series, based on the 1994 film by director George Huang, will drop in April and be available for free on the Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Swimming With Sharks follows a Hollywood assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss. Roku, who also released the first official photos of Shipka and Kruger in character, says the series will be "a modern take" on the cult '90s tale.

Roku

The premise is as follows: "When Lou Simms (Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol."

“Historically, Hollywood has always represented reinvention, rebirth. Starting over. There has never been a better time to embrace that,” said showrunner and creator Kathleen Robertson in a statement. “My goal was to subvert this story and come at it from a place of both wonder and corruption, through the eyes of two complex female perspectives. Their performances are quite extraordinary. Nobody will ever see Kiernan Shipka as 'Don Draper's daughter' ever again. We are beyond thrilled for this to premiere on The Roku Channel."

Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler and Gerardo Celasco also star in the series.

