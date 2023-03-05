Kids' Choice Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

It's time to slime!

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are back and better than ever. Hosted by Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst, and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio, the wackiest awards show of them all promises to pack on the star power, and of course, the slime.

For the first time ever, the KCAs will take place live from the Microsoft Theater -- simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 -- and will celebrate fan-favorite stars from television, movies, sports, music and more. This year’s show will also feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse and epic slimings.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

MUSIC

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

FAVORITE SONG

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“First Class”- Jack Harlow

“I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” - Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

FAVORITE ALBUM

Dawn FM - The Weeknd

GOD DID - DJ Khaled

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Midnights (3am Edition) - Taylor Swift

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Special - Lizzo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

FAVORITE BOOK

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Adopt Me!

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Minecraft

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, and simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.