Khloe Kardashian Thanks Her Plastic Surgeon for Her 'Perfect Nose' After 38th Birthday Shout-Out

Khloe Kardashian received well-wishes on her 38th birthday from family, friends, and even her plastic surgeon! On Monday, the reality TV star reposted a glamour shot of her shared by Dr. Raj Kanodia.

The text said, "Happy birthday @KhloeKardashian wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success." In her response to the b-day shout-out, Kardashian said, "Thank you for the perfect nose," and included the yellow nose emoji.

khloe kardashian Instagram

Fans of the reality star will remember, Khloe confirmed she had a rhinoplasty done by Dr. Kanodia during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale tell-all with Andy Cohen last year. "For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'" Khloe reflected. "I’ve had one nose job!"

Khloe continued to explain, "Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose."

She opened up about how, as the show progressed, she became increasingly insecure and unsure of herself and her appearance due to constant attention and criticism, online and in the media. "When the show first started, I was very secure," Khloe shared at the time. "Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself."

Khloe admitted that she then had "a good run of being secure" in her own appearance, only for it to fluctuate from time to time. "Recently I’ve become, now, insecure again," she shared. "So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

Now, it seems Khloe is marking her birthday being confident about her appearance and her choice to get a nose job. The reality star celebrated the big 3-8 at a party with friends and family alike... and she even received a tipsy toast from her mother, Kris Jenner!