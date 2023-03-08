Khloe Kardashian Spending Time With Tristan Thompson After His Mom's Death, Source Says

Nearly two months after Tristan Thompson laid his mom to rest in Toronto, ET has learned Khloe Kardashian's been spending time with him since his mother's sudden death.

A source tells ET that her entire family is looking after the former NBA player and his brothers since Andrea died of a heart attack in January. The source said Khloe and her family "have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported."

The source added, "Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system."

"Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now," the source continued.

The source also said Khloe is focused on their children, who are doing great.

"Both Khloe and Tristan are extremely hands-on parents and True is absolutely loving being an older sister to her baby brother," the source concluded. "They are happy."

The former couple shares two kids, True, 4, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August. Tristan is also a dad to Prince, 6, and Theo, 1.

Khloe's sister, Kim, and their mother, Kris Jenner, attended Andrea's funeral service back in January. Drake was also there. Following her death, Jenner paid homage to Andrea by remembering her as "the most amazing, dedicated, devoted and selfless mom."

In the sweet tribute, Jenner posted a carousel of photos featuring her with Andrea. Another photo featured Kris and Andrea decked out in an all-pink ensemble. The third photo featured Khloe, Andrea and a young True, while the last photo featured Tristan with his arm wrapped around Andrea.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea," Jenner wrote in her caption. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, [his siblings] Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️ @realtristan13."