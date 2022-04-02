Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Commenter Who Claimed She Had Butt Implants

Khloé Kardashian's working her butt off in the gym way too hard to let it slide when someone accuses her of getting butt implants. So she's clapping back!

The Good American co-founder responded to a commenter who wrote "Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum" on a video posted to a Kardashian fan account on Instagram. The video shows Khloé -- decked out in hot pink sports bra, leggings and shoes -- stretching and doing leg raises.

Before long, Khloé responded to the commenter saying, “Lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad” followed by a laughing emoji.

Just two months ago, Khloé took to Instagram to show off her impressive back muscles. She posted before and after pics that were three months apart, showing all the hard work and sweat she put in the gym with her celebrity trainer Joël Bouraïma, who goes by coach Joe Paris on Instagram.

Coach Paris re-posted Kardashian's pics on his Instagram Story and shed more light on the difference between the pics, saying the current pic shows Kardashian's built more definition while the 3-month-old picture shows more volume.

All the hard work has translated to Khloé slaying wherever she goes. Last weekend, she and her sister Kim Kardashian hit up Miami to celebrate the launch of Kim's SKIMS swimwear line.

They dressed to the nines, with Kim rocking a silver metallic bikini top, matching leggings, oversized shades and see-through heels while Khloé rocked a royal blue dress with sheer cutout panels and matching blue shades.