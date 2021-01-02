Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Stretch Marks During Kardashian-Jenner Family 'Girls Trip'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing her stretch marks! The 36-year-old reality star and mom of 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her curves in a black swimsuit.

The close-up shot showed off Khloe's booty and waist. She captioned the post with a zebra emoji, writing, "I love my stripes."

Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, complimented the photo, writing, "It's the waist for me...," to which Khloe replied, "@kimkardashian you taught me all the angles."

Khloe isn't the first member of the Kardashian family to proudly show off her stretch marks.

Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian has shared multiple photos in the past, choosing to not edit out her stretch marks.

"Stretch marks: we've all got them," Kourtney captioned a bikini pic in 2019.

Khloe and her famous family recently returned from a beautiful "girls trip" to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the third birthday of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster.

It seems that all of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies, including Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, enjoyed the trip, posting many bikini pics and shots of their little ones.

Prior to the girls trip, Khloe shared in a promo clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she wanted to have another baby with her boyfriend and True's dad, Tristan Thompson. Watch the clip below for more.