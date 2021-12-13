Khloe Kardashian Shows How Much Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter Has Grown

Khloe Kardashian is giving an update on her and Tristan Thompson’s little girl. On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a new picture of their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“My little love,” she captioned the photo of her kissing the tot, who waves towards the camera. Khloe’s caption referred to Adele’s song of the same name - - dedicated to her son - - from her latest album, 30. The Good American founder showed just how fast True is growing up in a photo posted on her Stories that shows her little lady posing on a Sing 2 stage.

Khloe and her daughter joined her sister, Kim Kardashian, and other members of their family on Sunday for a special screening of Sing 2, hosted by the SKIMS founder. The 37-year-old reality star's update comes a week after the news broke that Khloe's ex, Tristan, allegedly fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer.

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split in June 2020.

"Khloe is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan's new [alleged] baby, especially going into the holidays,” a source told ET. “Khloe is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best."

The source added that Khloe is not focused on a romantic relationship with the NBA star. At this point it’s all about maintaining healthy communication for their daughter. "She is so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy,” the source said. "But it is really only about True."