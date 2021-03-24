Khloe Kardashian Shares Why It's Hard to Be Open With Fans About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

In the clip, Khloe talks to Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian West about Scott leaving a comment on a bikini post she shared on Instagram that caused a lot of drama. Scott wrote that Tristan "was a lucky man" and Khloe got bombarded with comments criticizing her for possibly taking him back.

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings, and that's how I want to keep it," she tells cameras.

Meanwhile, Kim says she's "so over" Khloe bowing down to what the public thinks. Scott agrees and stands up for Tristan.

"Finally, this guy is being a really good f**king good guy," he notes. "On the flip side, yes, Tristan f**ked up, but what about him? There's gonna come a point where he doesn't want to feel like you're embarrassed of him still, that's still got to be kind of hard."

Khloe shares that "outside noise" has definitely affected her when it comes to her feelings about Tristan.

"I don't want my peers, people that I love and respect, to look at me and be like, 'Oh, this b**ch,'" she admits. "That's why when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it's enjoyable, it's easy."

"I've always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I've never thought twice about it," she adds to cameras. "Recently, I would say I'm really affected by what people have to say about my relationship. Like, I'm not even able to make up my own mind because I'm so flooded with everyone else's opinions or criticisms. Like, I don't even know what's happening, so why do I have to feel pressured to give people answers that I don't even have for myself?"

A source recently told ET that 36-year-old Khloe and 30-year-old Tristan would love to expand their family after welcoming daughter True in 2018, and that her famous family is all for the two getting back together.

"The entire family loves Tristan and is in full support of their relationship as long as he continues to be a great dad, stays faithful, honest, communicative and supportive," the source said. "They all really enjoy Tristan and consider him family. True definitely wants a sibling too and Khloe and the rest of the family want that for True too."

The source also noted that Tristan being such a great dad to 2-year-old True has impressed Khloe.

"Khloe and Tristan are constantly in touch and see each other whenever they can," the source said. "They enjoy having nice meals together at home, spending time with the entire family and allowing True to get as much time with her cousins as possible among other things. The biggest thing for Khloe is Tristan making True a priority in his every day life and he goes above and beyond to meet that expectation. Seeing Tristan be such a hands-on dad makes Khloe feel confident that her relationship with him will continue to blossom and grow in a healthy way."