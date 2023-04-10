Khloe Kardashian Shares Subtle Support for Tristan Thompson as He Signs With the L.A. Lakers

Tristan Thompson has found a new team closer to Khloe Kardashian. The 32-year-old basketball pro officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, with the team announcing the news on social media. Khloe showed her subtle support for the news by liking the post on the Lakers' official account.

Tristan previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and most recently the Chicago Bulls.

Tristan is not the first of Khloe's exes to play for the Lakers. Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was also on the team from 2004 to 2011.

Tristan's professional move comes amid speculation surrounding his relationship status with Khloe, the mother of two of his children -- almost 5-year-old daughter True and 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The on-off couple last called it quits in December 2021 while they were secretly engaged. Khloe previously claimed during an episode of The Kardashiansthat Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to have another child via surrogate days before news broke that he had fathered another child with another woman while he and Khloe were together.

But things between Khloe and Tristan seem to be amicable at the moment. Last month, Khloe wished Tristan happy birthday in a sweet post, writing, "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

A source recently told ET that Tristan "still loves" the reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

Meanwhile, he and the Good American mogul are "co-parenting well," the source added, but are "not together."

As for Khloe, the source said, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."