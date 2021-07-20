Khloe Kardashian Shares How She's Talking About Race With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian says she's planning to be completely open with her daughter, True, when it comes to conversations about race.

Kardashian shares her 3-year-old daughter with her ex, 30-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson. The 37-year-old reality star appeared on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast on Monday, and talked about raising a biracial child.

"I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race, or they think, 'Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do!" she said. "You're only setting them up, I think, for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'"

She noted that her sisters, including Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, are also having the same discussions with their kids. Kardashian West shares four kids -- 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm -- with her estranged husband, Kanye West, while Jenner shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

"The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together," Kardashian shared.

Kardashian said that she's always striving to educate herself.

"I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color," she acknowledged.

One thing Kardashian is sure of is exposing True to as much inclusion and variety as possible.

"I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know -- because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that," she stressed.