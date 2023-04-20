Khloe Kardashian Says Single Kardashians Should Go on 'Love Is Blind' After Meeting 'Twin' Alexa Lemieux

Khloe Kardashian is ready to give blind love a chance! The 38-year-old reality star met Love Is Blind alum Alexa Lemieux, and the two reality stars hit it off right away.

Khloe posted pics of herself and Alexa at a Good American event at Soho House in West Hollywood, writing, "When Hulu and Netflix collide. @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Alexa commented on the post, writing, "Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥"

Alexa also posted photos from the event, noting that many people compare her to Khloe in real life.

"For all those [who] call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr," Alexa captioned the shots, with Khloe responding, "You’re gorgeous."

Alexa met and married her husband, Brennon Lemieux, on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, which focuses on singles meeting each other and getting engaged sight unseen. Brennon also attended the Good American event.

PierreSnaps

Khloe isn't the first single Kardashian to share their obsession with Love Is Blind. In November 2022, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she'd been watching Alexa's season.

"Who is watching Love Is Blind Season 3??? It’s soooo good," she tweeted at the time.

As for Khloe's romantic life, it's complicated. Following her split from former fiancé Tristan Thompson in December 2021, Khloe has been co-parenting with and supportive of her ex.

A source recently told ET that Tristan "still loves" the reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

Meanwhile, he and the Good American mogul are "co-parenting well," the source added, but are "not together."

As for Khloe, the source said, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."