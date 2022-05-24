Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors She's Had 12 Face Transplants

Khloe Kardashian is done keeping up with comparisons. The 37-year-old reality star spoke about her experience navigating social media comments on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, and Khloe came ready to debunk some of the wilder theories she's seen online.

"It used to bother me when people were, like, I've had 12 face transplants," Khloe said on Tuesday. She then clarified her statement, saying it doesn’t actually bother her -- "It didn’t bother me," she said, "it offended me."

She elaborated that she has always been honest about the surgery rumors that are true. "I've had one nose job that I love," she said. "I don't care to lie about it."

The socialite then explained that she was tired of the comparisons that lead people to conclusions as outlandish as face transplants. "The old me versus what I look now, comparing me to my sisters," she explained. "You guys, this is what we look like. I feel like you should know by now."

"I just want to understand why," she said with a laugh. "Ba dum bum! You guys have to come up with a new thing."