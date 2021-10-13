Khloe Kardashian Reacts to People Calling Daughter True Thompson 'Big'

Khloe Kardashian doesn't want her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to face the same struggles and insecurities that she did when she was younger.

In a new cover story for Health magazine, the 37-year-old reality star opens up about parenting her little girl, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. True even poses with her famous mom for a sweet photo shoot.

"When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body," Khloe tells the magazine. "So, I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY DENNIS LEUPOLD/'Health'

Khloe says her daughter is "really tough," calling the trait "a great thing."

"If that's who she is, I'm not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I'll notice she may bump into something. I'll say, 'Are you OK, Tu-Tu?' And she'll say yes and kind of brush it off," Khloe explains. "I do try to always tell her that it's OK if she cries or if something is wrong."

One lesson that Khloe is always instilling in her daughter is the importance of family. True is very close with her cousins, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian, who are all close in age.

"My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit," Khloe says. "I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen. My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights. But you get over it — there's no other option. And we're raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree — that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY DENNIS LEUPOLD/'Health'

Khloe adds that becoming a parent herself has made her more understanding of her mom, Kris Jenner, and older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"Kourtney was the first one to be a parent. It would be like, 'Why are you late?' But now, it's like, 'OK, I get it,'" Khloe says of the mother of three. "There are things that you can't understand until you are a parent. My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion — it's like, wait, you had six kids?!"

Khloe says she goes to different siblings at different stages in their lives.

"It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives. For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she's probably not the one I'm going to go rave with," Khloe says of Kourtney's current PDA-packed romance with Travis Barker. "But the older I get, the more and more I realize what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."