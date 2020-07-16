Khloe Kardashian on Whether Brother Rob Will Be Returning to 'KUWTK'

Will Rob Kardashian be making a triumphant return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians? His older sister, Khloe Kardashian, opened up about the possibility when speaking with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up this week.

While discussing the family's long-running reality series, Khloe says, "My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go."

Rob has made several rare public appearances in recent weeks. In late June, he attended Khloe's birthday bash, posting photos to social media. He followed that outing by attending Tristan Thompson's Fourth of July party and sharing even more photos from that event.

Khloe also discussed how the family has come up with 18 seasons worth of content.

"We kind of say that every season when we're done. We're like, 'What else are we going to film?' And then something diabolical happens in this family and they're like, 'Oh! OK, we'll keep going,'" she explains. "We always say when it becomes un-fun and we're all dreading doing something, then hang it up. It's not going to last forever and we know that. I think we're so OK with that."

She also referenced older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has been very public about her decision to step back from filming as much.

"Like for Kourt, if she wasn't feeling like that was her happy place then by all means we don't want anyone to do that," Khloe insists.

Khloe also shared a bit more about the filming process for the second half of season 18, which features the family going into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You see us in real time of us experiencing the pandemic and all the news and what that means for an L.A. lockdown, but then during lockdown, we kind of had to finish our season. It just kind of abruptly ends," she says. "We're so used to being in each other's faces, so it's different, but maybe that's good for viewers to see that difference."

Khloe also addressed the rumors she has babies on the brain, insisting she's not pregnant and opening up about the possibility of having more children.

"I know why people keep having kids now, but they just all turn into teenagers," the mom of 2-year-old True jokes. "I love my nieces and nephews. I just love children. So I definitely would. It's just in God's hands. I'm not sure. I think with the state of the world, everything kind of scares me more. I'm totally content with True if all I have is True. She's fulfilled everything I've ever dreamt of and wanted. She's so perfect. I know that's a lot of pressure to put on her but to me she is. So if I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I'm fine with it."

