Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris

Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Khloe sat next to Ye and Kim's 9-year-old daughter, North West, snapping a selfie with her niece during the show.

Both Khloe and Kylie posted videos from the event, which took place on a mud-covered runway. Kanye made his grand entrance wearing black boots and an Army-inspired jacket over a black hoodie with a black mouth guard featuring the brand's name in white.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kylie, 25, wore a hot pink feather-covered Balenciaga gown and oversized white-and-black shades to the event as she continued to wow with her bold looks at Paris Fashion Week. Khloe, 38, rocked spandex black pants and a black bomber jacket with oversized shades. The Good American designer shut down one photographer's request to take photos without the shades, writing on her Instagram Story, "It's a hard no, lol, they were part of the vibes."

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Earlier in the day, Ye was seen arriving at the show with his younger children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The kiddos recently supported their mom, Kim, at Milan Fashion Week when her collection Ciao Kim with Dolce & Gabbana premiered. Khloe was also on-hand for that event.

Kim posted a sweet shot of herself and her four kids at the glam event, writing, "Amore."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The exes have had their share of ups and downs over the past year as Ye has publicly spoken out against Kim, especially during her nine-month relationship with ex Pete Davidson. But the exes were spotted interacting at North's basketball game last month.

Several days later, Ye gave a rare interview on Good Morning America, discussing the split and his frustrations with his ex.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said. "But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."