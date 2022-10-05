Khloe Kardashian Denies Posting Clearly Photoshopped Pic: 'The Bent Lines in the Back Lol Please'

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight after a photo of her in her Paris hotel room started circulating online. The 38-year-old reality star replied to a fan's account that shared a pic of the mother of two in a very slimming black Balenciaga bodysuit.

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t," Khloe replied to the account, which was searching for the image's origin. "Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣."

I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣 https://t.co/npQOdcevxN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

no bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused — Lex (@Khlocaine_) October 5, 2022

When commenters started criticizing Khloe seemingly placing the Photoshopping blame on her glam team, she replied, "Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

There's been a recent focus on Khloe's weight amid her ongoing drama with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, noted that their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, expressed concern that the Good American founder was "really skinny" in the wake of her split from the NBA star.

"And Kendall said it? The model?" Khloe asked Kim in the episode, looking both shocked and slightly pleased.

Khloe recently welcomed her second child via surrogate with Tristan. In the Hulu series she claims he "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer just days before the news that he had fathered another child with a different woman broke. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son on July 28.