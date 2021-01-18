Khadijah Haqq Welcomes Her Third Child: See the Sweet Birth Announcement!

Congratulations, Khadijah Haqq! The longtime Kardashian pal and twin sister to Malika Haqq took to Instagram late Sunday night to share the news that she has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Bobby McCray.
"We love you baby girl, you complete our family!" She captioned a photo of her hand and her husband's hand along with the hands of their children. "When 5 becomes 6."
The newest addition is Khadijah's third child, and Bobby's fourth. They have not officially shared a name yet, though Auntie Malika and Khadijah have both previously referred to the little one as "Kapri" in past Instagram posts.
Khadijah's already gotten a lot of online love from her celebrity pals.
Ashlee Simpson commented, "Congrats to your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Adrienne Bailon added, "OMG 🙌🏽 Thank you Jesus for this beautiful life & family! ✨💗."
Christina Milian wrote, "Now that is awesome. Congratulations!!" and Cassie commented, "Yes sis!!!! She’s here!!! Congratulations! Love you guys so much!!! 💗💗💗💗."
Khadijah is already mom to 11-year-old son Christian and 6-year-old daughter Celine. Bobby is also dad to 16-year-old son Bobby McCray III from a previous relationship.
Back in November, Khadijah shared that she'd experienced a "pre-term labor scare" which caused her to be hospitalized and later put on bed rest.
