Kevin Costner's Lawyer Calls 'Yellowstone' Rumor About His Work Hours an 'Absolute Lie'

Kevin Costner's lawyer is pushing back against rumors about the actor. Amid speculation that Yellowstone may soon come to an end because of Costner's alleged desire to shorten his work hours, the actor's attorney, Marty Singer, is speaking out in a statement to ET.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous -- and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second," Singer says. "As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Paramount Network also came to Costner's defense, with a spokesperson telling ET in a statement, "As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out."

Chatter about Yellowstone potentially getting an early end date began swirling earlier this month, when Deadline published a report claiming that there were disagreements over Costner's filming schedule.

Around the same time, fans learned that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star in a new Yellowstone series, which would serve as a bridge during the transitional period, according to multiple reports.

Amid the reports, a spokesperson for Paramount Network told ET in a statement, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."