Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars.

The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.

Looking back at his time with Houston -- who was only 29 when the film hit theaters in November 1992 -- Costner recalled, "She was a really street-smart girl, she knew stuff."

"I knew she could handle the part but she wasn't sure she could handle it," Costner recalled. "There came a moment where she had to make a decision and I saw her trust me and we had that, from that moment on."

"That was my promise to her, that she'd look great and be great," he added with a smile. The film went on to earn two Oscar nominations -- both for Best Original Song -- and became an international box office smash.

Meanwhile, Costner -- a two-time Oscar winner himself, who is set to present an award at Sunday's show -- also addressed the wild popularity of his modern Western drama, Yellowstone.

The series has already spawned several spinoffs set in different time periods and has become a runaway hit for Paramount+, and Costner says he's loving the fan support.

"I can't keep up with all their success," Costner said of the series. "I just show up and I wear the hat. I've enjoyed being able to do it, and we'll just see how long that goes."

