Kerry Washington Jokingly Posts Pic of Tony Goldwyn To Celebrate Scott Foley's Birthday

Stirring up a Scandal! Kerry Washington celebrated her former co-star Scott Foley's birthday on Thursday with a hilariously back-handed b-day tribute.

Washington took to Instagram Thursday morning to celebrate the special day, and shared a heartfelt message -- alongside a photo of herself and fellow Scandal star Tony Goldwyn.

"Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!!" Washington jokingly captioned the photo of herself and Goldwyn. "Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday 🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️."

After fans responded in droves with laughing emojis, Foley penned a perfect deadpan response, commenting simply, "This is not me."

Washington subsequently responded to Foley's comment, writing, "Well... this is awkward!"

The joke post resonated with fans of the ABC political melodrama, particularly due to how Washington's character, Olivia Pope, spent several seasons in a love triangle with Foley's Jake Ballard and Goldwyn's President President Fitzgerald Grant -- with both men vying for Pope's affections and heart.

Washington later made it up to Foley with a more genuine message, sharing a photo showing her mock-punching Foley in the face.

"WHOOPS wrong TV bae 😜😂😉 LOLOLOLOLOLOL," Washington wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scottkfoley!!!!!!! I really do miss seeing your face (even when I’m fake punching it 😂) every day. GLADIATORS! Help me send this guy some birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The posts come almost one full year after the cast of Scandalcame together for a virtual cast reunion amid the pandemic to reflect on working together and the possibility of telling more of the story in the future.

Check out the video below for a look at the memorable reunion and the stories the cast shared about their time on the hit series.