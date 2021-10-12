Kenya Moore Cried Herself to Sleep After Performing Through an Injury on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore is safe from elimination after landing in the bottom three on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars. The 50-year-old reality star fell to her knees after being saved by judges Len Goodman and Derek Hough, while Brian Austin Green and Matt James were sent home in a double elimination.

"I was just shocked. This has been such a tough week for me," Moore told ET's Lauren Zima via video chat after surviving elimination. "I'm dancing injured. I had this emotional low last night after we performed, and it was just overwhelming to fight so much and do a great dance and then end up in the bottom again. I don't even know how I felt. I just was overwhelmed."

Moore revealed to ET that she was injured while dancing with pro partner Brandon Armstrong in Monday's Heroes night as a part of Disney week, saying, "I thought I broke my ribs."

She was unable to make it to an emergency room or urgent care that night but saw a doctor on Tuesday morning.

"I was OK, but I just didn't want to stop dancing. It meant everything for me to be here," she said. "I danced through all of that pain. ...Poor Brandon, every time he would touch me, he would be like, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'"

Armstrong joked to ET, "[Kenya] told me she is not 50, but she is not 22."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

The injury, coupled with the disappointing scores, left Moore at an emotional low on Monday.

"Last night I was in my bed after our dance, and, you know, we keep getting scored so low and there are just a lot of emotional things going on in my life right now. It was just overwhelming for me, honestly," she said. "I just cried myself to sleep last night."

Of the eliminated contestants, Moore praised Green, who has been going through a divorce from actress Megan Fox at the same time as she has been going through her divorce from Marc Daly.

"He was so, so sweet to me," Moore said of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. "We had great conversations because he also is going through a divorce and so we kind of bonded there."

Despite her struggles, Moore finds joy in daughter Brooklyn, who will soon be turning three.

"She runs to the door when she sees me. She gives me so much happiness," Moore said of her little girl. "She's the only real source of happiness, and being here dancing and Brandon, they give me so much happiness right now."