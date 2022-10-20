Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Claim That She's a Mean Girl

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight on the public’s perception of her. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model took a work trip to Las Vegas, which tested her anxiety. The supermodel played it cool as she used the opportunity to face her fear. However, Kendall wasn’t going to stand for the "out of hand" misconceptions about her family.

"I think the one that hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," the 818 Tequila founder said. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me."

The 26-year-old added that she is no stranger to facing backlash, noting that it seems to follow her no matter what she is doing.

"Anything I do gets hate," she said in a side interview. "I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say."

After attending the “overwhelming” work event, Kendall shared that she would much rather have her life be the opposite of the spotlight.

"I wanna be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals," she said of her dream life. "That's where I wanna be."

This isn’t the first time the reality TV star has addressed living the life she chooses. Kendall, who has been public about her struggles with anxiety, revealed how she is finally controlling the narrative that surrounds her – after 15 years in the reality TV game.

“At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was," Kendall said during an interview with i-D magazine in February. "That was my job."

She added, "Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing. As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work.”