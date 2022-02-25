Kendall Jenner Says She Had to 'Give Up Control' at a Young Age: 'It Was My Job'

It's safe to say that Kendall Jenner is one of the most private members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The 26-year-old model grew up on reality TV, starring on her family's show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now she's making a concerted effort to keep her private life private.

In a new profile for i-D, Jenner opens up about being a "control freak" and doing her best to maintain her own personal privacy despite her massive following and public image.

“At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was," she explains of her early modeling years and being a reality TV star. "That was my job."

But as the highest-paid supermodel in the world with brands of her own, Jenner now has reclaimed some of her power.

"Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing," she expresses. "As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work.”

Luis Alberto Rodriguez/ i-D

Jenner notes that she doesn't feel like she's grown into the person she was meant to be yet, saying, “It still feels like I’m not fully formed, but with every chapter I become a little bit more fulfilled.”

In addition to her cover story, Jenner is also getting lots of attention for her racy photo shoot, which features a strawberry blonde Jenner in a revealing pink swimsuit on the cover. The headline reads: "Out of Body."

In the subsequent photo shoot, Jenner poses entirely nude while lying down in one shot and in several see-through tops while bra-less in others.