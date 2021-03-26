Kendall Jenner Calls Out Mom Kris Jenner for Seemingly Tweeting a 'Pregnancy Announcement'

Kendall Jenner is setting the record (and mom Kris Jenner) straight!

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris posted a tweet in support of Kendall agreeing to babysit sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West's children while they had a girls' night at the family's vacation home in Malibu, California.

"You got this!!! 🍼 @KendallJenner," the 65-year-old momager tweeted of the KUWTK moment. For some fans, however, this appeared to be Kris announcing that her 25-year-old daughter was expecting.

Even Kendall called her mom out on the message. "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️," she responded to the post.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021

While Kris' tweet led to some raised eyebrows, Kim simply said of watching her sister look after her kids, "How funny is Kendall babysitting?"

How funny is Kendall babysitting? 🤣🤣🤣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 26, 2021

Kendall is the only one of her siblings who does not have children of her own and has joked about it in the past.

In March 2020, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to show off her Palm Springs, California, getaway with sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Each of her sisters brought their brood of kids along for the family trip.

In a cute video of her siblings spending pool time with their toddlers, Kendall jokingly gave fans an update on her personal kid count: 0. "Still no kids," she wrote alongside the clip, hilariously giving a big thumbs up to the camera.

This isn't to say Kendall doesn't want kids some day. In a March 2018 interview with Vogue, she shared that she does have a desire to become a mom down the line.

"I am ready to wait," she said at the time. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."