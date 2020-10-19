Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Collection for Amazon's The Drop

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have teamed up with Amazon to launch a collection for their fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie. The line is available via the online retailer's The Drop, which offers collections designed by influencers around the world. Every limited-edition range on The Drop is shoppable for 30 hours only, depending on fabric availability as each piece is made-to-order.

The Jenners' collection is filled with on-trend clothing inspired by the famous sisters' cool, edgy style. Highlights from the line include a tie-dye cut-out bodysuit, sweatshirt-and-jogger matching set, cargo-style jeans, graphic tee and faux leather pant. Everything is under $90 and select pieces are available in sizes XX-Small to 4X.

The supermodel and beauty mogul both show how they style the wares in chic at-home mirror selfies.

In addition to the Jenners' collection, be sure to check out Amazon deals that are still going strong post-Prime Day, along with holiday gift ideas from Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide.

Shop the entire Kendall + Kylie collection on The Drop and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.