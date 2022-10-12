Kelsey Asbille Teases Future of 'Yellowstone' After Filming Season 5 (Exclusive)

Kelsey Asbille is opening up about the future of Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 31-year-old actress at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, and she revealed if she thinks the Paramount Network series will go on past its upcoming fifth season.

"Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," Asbille joked when asked if the end of season 5 could serve as a series finale. "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?"

When ET pointed out that fans just have to hold out hope for more Yellowstone, Asbille was quick to agree. "Yeah, exactly," the actress said. "There we go."

Asbille stars on the series as Monica, who's expecting baby no. 2 with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in season 5.

"Oh my goodness, I loved it," Asbille said of donning a prosthetic belly during filming. "I mean, I look like I'm pregnant with twins, but, yeah, I have a lot of respect for my mother."

Outside of Yellowstone, Asbille is good friends with Grimes, who is currently pursuing a career in country music.

"He just showed me something. He's actually in Nashville right now, so I'll see him afterwards and see if he can show me [some more music]," she said, before noting that what she has heard has been "really, really good."

"I feel really proud of him," Asbille gushed, adding that she'd love for her on-screen husband's music to be featured on the show.

"I hope so, I do," she said. "I think Monica wouldn't mind being serenaded. That sounds good to me... on and off screen."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere with a special two-hour event Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on Paramount Network.