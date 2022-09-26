Kelsea Ballerini Changes Key Song Lyrics After Morgan Evans Split

Kelsea Ballerini is letting her lyrics do the talking.

The 29-year-old country singer tweaked some of her own songs as she kicked off her Heartfelt tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City over the weekend, reflecting her current divorce from husband Morgan Evans. The pair announced in August that they would be calling it quits after five years of marriage.

While singing "What I Have" off her newly released album, Subject to Change, Ballerini changed a lyric from "I got a warm body in bed" to "I got my own body in bed" -- prompting the crowd to explode in cheers.

Kelsea Ballerini changing the lyrics in WHAT I HAVE from “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed” in the wake of her divorce.



Also, she was so incredible tonight. Go see her on tour if you can❤️#SubjectToChange #HeartfirstTour pic.twitter.com/bjnykqYf9Y — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 25, 2022

On "Get Over Yourself" -- from her 2017 full-length, Unapologetically -- she swapped "I'm the crazy ex that wrecked your life" to "I'm the crazy b**ch that wrecked your life."

Ballerini has become increasingly candid about her own missteps and, as she says, being "human." Beyond her marriage, Ballerini hints at the end of a friendship between herself and Halsey on her new album.

"I was friends with a pop star / I put 'em on track four but / Wish I could take it back, I would've never asked / If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore," she sings in "Doin' My Best," which served as the closing number for Saturday's set list. The "Track Four" reference seems to be a callback to her song, "The Other Girl," track four on her album, Kelsea, which featured the pop star.

"It’s all already out there," Ballerini tells Rolling Stone in a new interview. "Putting the last album out the week the world shut down and having a season of darkness after that is out there. The fact that I’m going through a divorce is out there. Having famous friends that I post about all the time and then they’re no longer in my life is out there. The fact that I fumbled on Twitter and no longer have it is out there. So why not take ownership of that?"

When announcing her divorce last month, Ballerini went directly to her fans with a statement on Instagram.

"Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," she wrote. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

She continued, "It’s hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."