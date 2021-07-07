Kelly Ripa Responds to Claims She's Missing a Foot in Her Family Vacation Photo

Something's afoot! Kelly Ripa is responding to strange criticism that she's received for her recent family photos. Ripa, 50, her husband, Mark Consuelos, their kids and their extended family all enjoyed a getaway in honor of some important 2020 graduations.

"Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷" Ripa captioned the group photos.

But it seems that instead of focusing on the sweet family memories, some fans can't help but stare at Ripa's feet. In one of the images, only one foot is clearly visible, prompting lots of questions and comments online.

One commenter asked, "The picture looks awesome, where's your other foot, Kelly?"

Another added, "This is crazy but where are your feet?"

The talk show host decided to respond to some of the comments with an Instagram Story video.

“Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” Ripa asks Consuelos in the video.

The 50-year-old Riverdale star then pokes fun at his wife, saying, "It looks like you’re missing a leg.”

Not to be deterred, Ripa replies, “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?”

After going back and forth about the image, Ripa declared the commenters "weirdos," and later that night shared a video of both of her feet to prove she is not, in fact, missing one.

She quipped, "Sorry you all have to see this."