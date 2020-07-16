Kelly Ripa Jokes She’s on an 'All Carbohydrate Diet' in Quarantine

Kelly Ripa's diet has changed amid quarantine. The 49-year-old morning show host appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, alongside Ryan Seacrest, and told guest host Sebastian Maniscalco how being cooped up inside has affected what she eats.

"I eat solid food, I am not on an all-liquid diet. I'm on an all-carbohydrate diet," Ripa joked. "That's what's changed during the pandemic."

Meanwhile, Seacrest sticks to something closer to a liquid diet, beginning when he wakes up at 4:30 a.m.

"Four thirty is when the alarm goes off, but at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, I wake up thinking it's not going to go off, so that's the schedule overnight," he said. "Then it starts with a tea and two very strong coffees with nothing in it... And for dinner, it's a green juice."

While their diets may differ, Ripa makes it a point to wake up at the same time as her co-host.

"I wake up at 4:30 east coast time just so I can suffer with him, just because I am co-dependent and can't have him suffering alone," Ripa said.

While the pair has been filming their morning show from home since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, conversations have begun as to when they could return to their studio.

"One of the things we like most is the interaction we get to have. We have plenty of conversations before the show, and on the show," Seacrest said. "As of now they're selling us September that we'd be back in studio in some way."

"Early September is what they're telling us," Ripa confirmed, before revealing her one condition for returning to in-person work.

"I'm not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind," she quipped. "I like this from the waist up thing that we're doing. So I think we should build a studio where you can't see what we're wearing from the waist down. That's the only way I'm coming back."