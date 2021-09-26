Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence After Being Reported Missing Amid Battle With COVID-19

Kelly Price is giving fans an update on her well-being amid a battle with COVID-19. The singer broke her silence on Sunday night days after being reported missing in Cobb County, Georgia, following her release from a hospital where she was battling the virus.

Price spoke with TMZ about the severity of her case, saying at one point she was considered dead. "At some point they lost me," the GRAMMY nominee said. "I woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was."

The R&B and gospel singer went on to clarify that when she says "they lost" her, she means she died. Price said she had COVID for a week before being admitted to the hospital, noting that her husband was taking great care of her but he ultimately ended up testing positive as well.

Price said that as the hospital needed beds, she was sent home with oxygen, where she was seen by healthcare professionals for four weeks.

"People were definitely seeing me," Price explained. "The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law."

On Friday, Wayne Delk, Cobb County Police PIO, confirmed to ET that the singer was reported missing after a well-being check was done at her home in Georgia. Price's attorney, Monica Ewing, later clarified that the singer was not missing and was safe. Price told TMZ that she was not in contact with anyone as she focused on her recovery.

Later on Sunday night, Price took to Instagram to share thanks to her fans for their well wishes and confirmed she was going back into "solace and silence."

"Thank you for your love, concern and prayers," she wrote. "Of you who sincerely did them. They are not lost on me. I promise. I'm going back into solace and silence Where I can put first things first and that is to be restored to be healthy and to be whole."