Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Underwent Gastric Sleeve Surgery to Lose Weight

Earlier this month, Kelly Osbourne revealed she lost 85 pounds -- and is now getting candid about how she shed the weight. In an interview with Hollywood Raw Podcast, released on Thursday, the 35-year-old TV personality shared details of how she achieved her slimmer figure, revealing that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery.

Osbourne first began by sharing that she had "really bad" Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), which is pain and compromised movement of the jaw joint and the surrounding muscles.

"One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything," Osbourne told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "I found out it’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! I was like, why the f**k did I not know about this sooner?”

Osbourne shared that she had been working for the past two years deciding if she still wanted to be in the industry and "figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight." She then admitted to undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, saying, “I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it."

"I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Osbourne explained. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Osbourne also said that her mom, Sharon Osbourne, has been her "cheerleader" amid her weight loss journey.

Sharon, on her end, has also been vocal about her past weight loss, telling ET in 2014 that she regretted undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 1999. She got the band removed in 2006.

"I felt [like] such a cheat when I had that band on my stomach," she said. "People are saying, 'You look wonderful!' I'd go, 'Thank you, I just have to leave and vomit.'"

As for Sharon's daughter, she also shared that she stopped drinking, which she said is "the best thing I've ever done."

The former Fashion Police co-host touched on how Joan Rivers' death really "destroyed" her, and after the E! show ended, she felt lost. She explained that in the following years she used to be a "a full-blown functioning alcoholic" and recalled how in 2017 she called up her brother, Jack Osbourne, to tell him that she needed help.

"I said, ‘I’m done, I need some help, can you come to get me? I don’t want to be a fat, drunk loser anymore. I want to be a skinny winner,'" she remembered. "I was ready to work on myself and I did it."

As for how she's making sure to keep the weight off, she's made sure to work out and be better at eating healthier.

"If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anybody who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne expressed. "I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, and that was a huge problem for me."

"I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore," she added. "All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems…It’s not a quick fix."

Additionally, Osbourne admitted that her weight loss has made her "resentful at Hollywood. So f**king resentful."

"Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn’t want to work with me, they didn’t want to do anything with me," she said. "Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I’ll work with and who I won’t. Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn’t want to work with me. I know exactly who said it…I’ve got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that’s the best revenge.”

