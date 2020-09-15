Kelly Clarkson Sends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend the Tastiest and Biggest Anniversary Treat

Kelly Clarkson wants Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a big way -- piece by piece! The 38-year-old pop star sent the couple a fun present for their seventh anniversary on Monday, a gigantic 36-inch pizza from Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria, which is made up of 60 square slices. The popular pizza place has been open since 1997 and boasts Guinness Book of World Records-sized pizzas.

Teigen documented the gift on her Instagram Story and Twitter, joking as she opened the box, "The fact that you have to use packaging tape, oh my god, dear god."

When she opened up the box, Teigen gasped, saying, "For some reason thought it would be fake, but it's not fake."

Of course the food-loving couple cracked into the enormous pizza pie, with Teigen gushing, "This is obviously the coolest thing ever! And we have so much garlic sauce too, I love you, thank you so much."

Clarkson retweeted the video, adding, "Happy Anniversary. I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift."

Clarkson and Legend are both judges on The Voice, and while she doesn't mind celebrating her friends' love, the talk show host has recently been candid about struggling amid her own divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"I don't think anyone that has gone through divorce expects it. You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It's so hard on everyone," she said earlier this week on the Today show. "You know me, I'm really open, so I try to be open and share it, because I think we all go through things, so we help each other not feel alone."

As for Teigen and Legend, they celebrated their anniversary with their two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, and lots of tasty treats. Teigen baked some delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies that were both "crispy" and "chewy," per her family's preferences. And Legend treated the cookbook author to a "Spaniversary" of Spanish tapas which included garlic shrimp, bacon-wrapped dates with brown sugar and pecans, paella, and ham and cheese croquettes.

The couple is currently planning to welcome their third child together.