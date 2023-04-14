Kelly Clarkson Releases 2 Fiery Songs, Hints Secrets and Insecurity May Have Led to Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans insight into her divorce through her new music. On Friday, the 40-year-old singer released two fiery songs off of her forthcoming album, Chemistry, and they each paint a picture of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June 2020.

In "Mine," which the singer teased earlier this month, Clarkson sings, "I can't believe I stayed as long as I stayed," before expressing her wishes for her ex.

"I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you're invincible deep inside / And right when you think that it's perfect they cross a line / And steal your shine / Like you did mine," she belts out.

The song continues as Clarkson tells her ex, "I don't make you look bad / You do, darling," before ending with one final prediction about what lies ahead of him, singing, "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you did mine."

Then, in "Me," which was co-written by GAYLE, Clarkson hints that insecurities and secrets led to the crumbling of her marriage.

"I told you I wanted you / But you needed me to need you," she sings. "Your insecurity was the death of you and me / Too many times you questioned / What were my intentions / I never gave you reasons / You're the one with secrets."

Clarkson doesn't stop there, later singing to her ex, "I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else / You are the reason I said goodbye / 'Cause I don't need somebody to scold me / Don't need somebody that hurts me / Don't need somebody who feels weak standing next to me."

In a press release, Clarkson explained her rationale for releasing the two tracks at once.

"We decided to release 'Mine' and 'Me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she said. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

As for the meaning behind the title of the album, Clarkson said, "Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

Chemistry is due out June 23.