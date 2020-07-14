Kelly Clarkson Is Brought to Tears When Jordin Sparks Sings to Her Son

Emotions were running high on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The daytime talk show host had Jordin Sparks on Tuesday's program, and was brought to tears when her fellow American Idol alum began to sing "You Are My Sunshine" to her 2-year-old son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. It was just too much for Clarkson when the little boy started to sing along!

Sparks and Clarkson also bonded over how much they love to sing to their children. Clarkson is mom to both 4-year-old son Remington and 6-year-old daughter River Rose.

"I lost it. I was like, crying," Clarkson said of Sparks' performance. "That moment was so beautiful."

"I felt like me and my Son, Remy," the singer added. "It was just so sweet. And his little voice!"

It's been a year of ups and downs for Clarkson, who announced earlier this summer that she was separating from husband Brandon Blackstock. She also recently celebrated winning a Daytime Emmy for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's estranged husband is an executive producer on the show and therefore she did thank him in her speech. Check out the kind words she had for Blackstock not long after announcing they were breaking up.