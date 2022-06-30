Kelly Clarkson Explains Why Working on New Music Is 'the Hardest Thing to Navigate' Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has broken away from her marriage, but new music on that chapter of her life is proving to be another challenge.

The daytime talk show host, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, opened up about the struggle she's having figuring out what to put on her next album.

"It's been the hardest thing to navigate. I've never had this difficult of a project," she told Brooke Reese on Apple Music's The Chart Show. "I’m a human and I'm going through something huge -- obviously everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce [I] went through."

Pack on two children -- the two share daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6 -- and it's "just a whole different dynamic," Clarkson added.

The GRAMMY-winning performer explained that, despite being a famous singer, she has turned to writing as her outlet to communicate since she was a kid. Still, opening up about this personal topic in her music can be tricky. "I have to be completely honest, but that’s a hard thing to navigate, right?" she said. "Because it's in the public eye and there's other people involved."

While she acknowledged that anger, sadness and feeling hurt paired with honesty can make for "the best song," Clarkson's next track list is still in progress. "I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing," she said. "It's coming -- I just gotta get my crap together. I just gotta figure out what I'm gonna release."

When the new music does drop, it's likely it originated in the air. As she revealed, "I actually wrote almost every song for this next record on a plane."