Kellan Lutz Says He's 'Surprised' He Didn't Date 'Twilight' Co-Star Nikki Reed

Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed never dated in real life, much to Lutz's surprise. The actor appeared on the latest episode of Ashley Greene's The Twilight Effect podcast, and told his former co-star about his past crush on Reed, who played Rosalie, his character, Emmett's, love interest.

"Nikki was awesome. I really fell in love with her as a human being in Breaking Dawn because we just had so much time to talk," he said of the fourth and fifth movies in the franchise, which were released in 2011 and 2012. "She's really, really special, has such a kind heart. I remember I felt so connected to her."

"I'm actually kind of surprised her and I didn't date throughout all this," Lutz added, noting that he couldn't recall his relationship status at the time. He did, however, remember his onscreen kiss with Reed.

"We had the kissing scene... and she had soft lips," he said. "I remember that. It was a good kiss. Sensual."

It wasn't just Reed who Lutz was crushing on during his Twilight days. Lutz admitted that he "of course" had a crush on Greene when they first met, but the actress "quickly became like one of the guys, beautiful, but also so easy to get along with my group of friends."

"I think we pretty quickly moved to the friends space, which was great," Greene agreed. As for the actress herself, Greene said she was enamored with Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper, her character, Alice's, love interest.

"I feel like everyone had pretty great chemistry," she remarked. "I had such a crush on Jackson... We were like, 'Should we do it for the art?'"

When ET spoke with Greene about her podcast, she explained why her on-set infatuation developed, though she didn't name Rathbone as the man in question.

"Twilight was essentially my first real job that I was on set consecutively, and separating the on-set chemistry that you have to create with real life, I wasn't quite skilled in that yet," Greene told ET. "... It was the first time I was experiencing that, so of course, I definitely developed a crush."