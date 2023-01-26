Keke Palmer Subtly Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

While she wasn't shy about debuting her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live in December, Keke Palmer has kept the sex of her bundle of joy quiet ...until now.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she dropped a subtle mention that she was having a baby boy. While talking about astrological signs, Palmer quipped, "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."

Palmer confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together when she flashed her bare baby bump during her SNL monologue.

"Every time I look back at that clip, I'm like, 'Why do I sound like a villain?'" Palmer quipped on The Tonight Show. "I don't know why I said it like this, but I was so excited."

Earlier this month, Palmer and Jackson went on a romantic babymoon to a tropical destination.

"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool," Palmer wrote on Instagram.