'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to End With Season 20 in Early 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end!

Kim Kardashian West announced the news on social media on Tuesday, sharing that the family's iconic reality show will conclude with its 20th and final season in early 2021.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote.



"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The series aired its first episode on Oct. 14, 2007 and has followed Kim and her A-list family -- including mom Kris Jenner, siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their growing broods -- through their ups and downs, through business ventures and romantic entanglements. KUWTK also spawned 12 spinoff series, which followed various members of the family in their separate adventures.



"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives," Kim concluded. "Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kris all shared the family's statement to their own pages, with Kourtney telling fans, "I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit."

The E! networks added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for season 19 on Sept. 17.