Keanu Reeves Teases 'Extraordinary' Action in 'John Wick 4' After Debuting Footage at CinemaCon (Exclusive)

The movie star, along with the film's director, Chad Stahelski, debuted a first look at the hotly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre in Las Vegas on Thursday. The pair spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier after the presentation, and explained what the fourth installment in the series brings to the table.

"There's new characters, more world building, the High Table is a little angry, John Wick is a little angry, he's trying to survive," Reeves teased with an excited smile.

Gesturing to Stahelski -- who co-directed the original John Wick and has gone solo while helming the acclaimed second and third chapters -- Reeves exclaimed, "This mad genius has created some really wonderful, extraordinary sequences."

During the presentation, Stahekski warned those in attendance that fans shouldn't expect a happy ending from the upcoming action thriller, and explained to ET, "I think John Wick always suffers. That's why we like him so much. So I don't know how you would even describe a happy ending for John Wick?"

"He just keeps trying, right? I think that's what it is," Reeves added, referring to the character's popularity. "He just keeps trying, he wont give up."

For Reeves, playing a character like Wick -- a determined but troubled man with aspirations toward a normal life that get ruined by nebulous machinations -- has long been attractive to the celebrated star.

"I've always been someone who responds to those kinds of stories," Reeves said with smile.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters March 24, 2023.