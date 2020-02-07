Kay Jewelers Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Select Styles

The Kay Jewelers Big Summer Sale is bringing you major savings on all things shiny and sparkly.

From now through July 29, save up to 60% on select necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, watches and more. Through the same dates, you can also take an extra 20% off clearance items when you use promo code 20CLEARANCE.

If you've been eyeing that pretty peridot pendant -- or want to send someone a hint for an engagement ring -- now's the time to head to the famous jeweler's website.

Below, our favorite items on sale right now at Kay Jewelers.