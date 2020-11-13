Katy Perry to Perform 'Only Love' at 2020 American Music Awards

Katy Perry is making her highly anticipated return to the American Music Awards stage!

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Friday that the 36-year-old singer will deliver a world premiere broadcast performance of her song, "Only Love," from her new album, Smile, at the 2020 AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Perry hopes to spread a message of love and unity to her fans during the performance, which takes place on the 10th anniversary of her AMAs debut. The performance will also mark one of Perry's first major events since giving birth to her first child, baby girl Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August.

Speaking to ET last month, Perry opened up about what it feels like returning to work (on her music career and American Idol) so soon after becoming a mom.

"It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," Perry said, of returning to the Idol stage as a judge. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," she added. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

In addition to Perry, stars like Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes will all be taking the AMAs stage to perform.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.