Katy Perry Shares Plans for Her and Orlando Bloom's Wedding

Katy Perry is revealing the reason for her long engagement. While on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O radio show, the 37-year-old singer shared why she and Orlando Bloom have yet to tie the knot, nearly three years after getting engaged.

"It's a destination location. We're still trying for it to work out," she said, sharing that the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for their delay in saying "I do."

"Every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!'" Perry noted.

In March 2020, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom had planned to get hitched in Japan, but postponed amid the start of COVID-19 concerns.

Perry noted that she's ready to return to normal life, quipping of the pandemic, "Let's go party after this, please."

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. A little over a year later, Perry revealed that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together. Then, in August 2020, Perry gave birth to their daughter, Daisy.

"The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn’t even expect since the arrival of their daughter," a source told ET at the time.

Last month, another source told ET that "Katy and Orlando are so happy."

"They're doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove," the source said. "They want to expand their family. They're both super supportive of each other's careers and love parenting together."

Later that month, an additional source told ET that they couple still seems to be "very much in the honeymoon phase!"