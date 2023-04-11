Katy Perry Scores Ultimate Cool Mom Points With Daughter Daisy During 'American Idol' Hawaii Week (Exclusive)

Mom duty doesn't stop for Katy Perry -- even while on the job in paradise! The pop star brought her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy, along for American Idol's Hawaii Week, which kicks off Sunday on ABC.

While Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan worked with this season's Idolhopefuls, Daisy -- whom Perry shares with longtime love Orlando Bloom -- had her sights set on her own Disney idols at the Aulani resort. For the toddler set, this tops everything when it comes to scoring cool mom points!

"She went to breakfast and met Minnie and Mickey and she's not scared at all," Perry gushed to ET's Denny Directo, noting that Daisy has already spent time at Disneyland Tokyo and celebrated Christmas with Mickey last winter. "She ran up to Mickey. She sang with Moana, I sang with Moana, it was amazing."

"You know, I think it's subliminal," she jokingly added. "I accidentally named my daughter after Daisy Duck."

While this stage in the competition typically sees 24 singers vying for a shot at the live shows, this season has seen the bracket expand to a Top 26.

"More new talent is born every day and it's 26 because we literally could not pare it down," Perry shared. "We added two more because we were like, asking all the producers, 'Is this OK? Is this like, can we really do this? I know you guys have done this for 21 seasons, but we have really good talent. We can't send these people home.'"

Joining the judges and host Ryan Seacrest in Hawaii is Noah Cyrus and soul singer Allen Stone, who are serving as mentors to the contestants.

"They're amazing," Stone told ET of the judges. "That's the top of the class right there, and Lionel Richie has touched every moment in American music history, and for him to be as open and kind to everyone I see him meet, and to give his time to me was, I mean, I'll tell my grandkids about that."

Meanwhile, it's a full-circle moment for Cyrus, who previously opened for Perry on her Witness Tour in 2017.

"I love her latest record," Perry gushed. "It is so beautiful and so vulnerable. And she just sounds great. Obviously, it's something in the blood with the family... I think it's in the DNA, for sure."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.