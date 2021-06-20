Katy Perry, Michelle Obama and More Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2021 -- See the Sweet Posts!

Father's Day is here! Stars across the country are celebrating the holiday with sweet posts and messages of love and appreciation.

Some famous faces are celebrating the holiday for the first time as new dads, while others are commemorating the occasion by sharing pics of their adorable kids.

ET is rounding up all the sweetest and most adorable posts to get in on this year's big Father's Day festivities.

Katy Perry celebrated Orlando Bloom with a sweet video that appears to show him -- decked out in protective gear -- spending time with her in the hospital before she gave birth to their baby girl, Daisy Dove, back in August.

"Happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊... I love you WHOLE world ♥️" Perry captioned the sweet clip.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share a slideshow of videos and photos celebrating her dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, along with a sweet message: "HAPPY DADDYS DAY LEGEND! @billyraycyrus thanks for teaching me the true meaning of a mullet."

Comedian Kevin Hart -- who has been reflecting publicly on being a dad a lot in recent weeks with the recent release of his parenting dramedy Fatherhood -- shared a family photo with himself surrounded by his four children.

"God is good....Happy Father’s Day fellas," Hart wrote, as he smiled with his kids -- 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix, who he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Parrish. "The level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also commemorated the occasion, posting a heartfelt message to her husband, Barack Obama, alongside a photo of the former president in the oval office with their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

"Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there—especially the one and only @BarackObama! Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model," she wrote. "We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. 💗"

Justin Timberlake also commemorated the day with a special slideshow featuring several photos of himself and his adorable kids. The post also included the first photo he's ever shared of his 1-year-old son Phineas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Timberlake wrote. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!"

Biel also celebrated her husband with a slideshow of sweet pics and a heartfelt message of love and appreciation.

"Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep," she wrote. "We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly."

Here's a look at some of the other super sweet posts -- both from kids and significant others celebrating dads on their holiday, and from dads celebrating their kids and those who make their lives special on days like this.

Sophie Turner/Instgram

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Brussau Instagram