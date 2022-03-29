Katy Perry Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction and Fixes Problem With Duct Tape on New 'American Idol'

Katy Perry has certainly left a memorable impression on this season's slate of American Idol contestants.

The songstress and Idol judge picked up the mic on Monday's new episode to belt out an impromptu rendition of her hit single "Teenage Dream," and ended up teaching the young up-and-coming singers a lesson in keeping your composure.

Right as Perry hit the lyric, "Put your hands on me and my skintight jeans," the singer's own skintight coral red pleather pants split in the rear and she bent over.

Instead of running off stage in embarrassment, Perry simply asked of the production crew, "Can I get some tape? Some gaffer tape?"

Soon enough, the crew managed to fix the ripped pants through the not-so-subtle application of bright yellow tape in a cross shape across the entire seat of her pants.

While the singers looked on in shock and amusement, fellow judge Lionel Richie jokingly yelled out to those in attendance, "All video will be collected!"

Perry herself shared the clip and was able to laugh at her own misfortune, tweeting out the video and writing, "ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight 👀 tune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪."