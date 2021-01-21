Katy Perry Closes 'Celebrating America' Special With Epic Firework Display Following Joe Biden's Inauguration

Katy Perry is welcoming the Biden administration! The 36-year-old singer was one of many stars to perform on Wednesday's Celebrating America special following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Perry, dressed in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, belted out her 2010 hit, "Firework." The singer appeared at the National Mall to wrap up the special, with Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, appearing to watch the performance and epic firework display.

Orlando Bloom got a front row seat to Perry's performance, which he praised in a sweet post on social media.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏," he wrote.

The new mom took to Instagram on Tuesday night to tease a little of what fans could expect from her performance -- a collection of patriotic mics.

Perry is just one of the stars to lend their voice to Wednesday's special, broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS and streamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch.

The event was hosted by Tom Hanks, who delivered words on hope as the new era in American history kicked off.

Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw, Black Pumas, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, featuring Ozuna and Luis Fonsi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen round out the lineup of performers for Celebrating America. The special also included appearances by Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng.

