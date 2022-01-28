Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Seem Still 'in the Honeymoon Phase' During Date Night in New York City

Bon appétit for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! Ahead of the singer's appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the engaged pair squeezed in a date night in New York City on Thursday at celebrity Italian staple Carbone.

For their night out on the town, both stars put a fashionable foot forward, Bloom in a denim blue ensemble and Perry in head-to-toe camel corduroy, a stark change from the leather, oxblood-hued outfit and black fur coat she was photographed in while spotted in Midtown.

And what would date night be without some romance?

"Orlando is such a gentleman, he opened the doors for her, held her hand, and led her into and out of the restaurant," an eyewitness told ET. "They still seem very much in the honeymoon phase!"

While they are parents to 1-year-old daughter Daisy, the infant did not join them for dinner. As the eyewitness confirmed, the stars had a table for two for their late night out and left the restaurant around midnight.

Gotham/GC Images

It's a special week for the 37-year-old "Daisies" singer as she gears up to return to SNL as the musical guest for Saturday's episode alongside host Willem Dafoe. However, Perry is no stranger to the hit show -- she hosted in 2011 and has been a music guest three times before. Her performance will also cap off a big month for the couple as they celebrated Bloom's 45th birthday on January 13. On Friday, Perry shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring a snap of the actor blowing out candles.

Gotham/GC Images

More recently, she wrapped up the first leg of her new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, "Play," on Jan. 15, but performances have since been extended into August. If any devoted fans can't make the trip, though, it sounds like Perry will be giving viewers a taste of her show on the small screen this weekend.

"Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄," she wrote on Instagram to share the SNL news. "Can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺)."