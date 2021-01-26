Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have 'Put Wedding Planning on the Back Burner,' Source Says

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying their life as an engaged couple. A source tells ET that the pair, who got engaged back in 2019, "are doing fantastic" after welcoming their daughter, Daisy, in August.

"They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment," the source says. "They don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it."

"When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension," the source adds, "but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'"

Instead of wedding plans, the couple is focused on parenting, with the source telling ET that "Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural."

"He’s really focused on Daisy and making her his priority," the source adds. Meanwhile, the source says Perry "is getting ready to get back into work full swing, but will definitely do it at a slower pace than before."

"She absolutely loves being a mom and that’s her #1 commitment," the source shares.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, are "both focused on being a family and taking care of their daughter" right now. This comes after another source told ET in November that the couple has been "in parenting bliss" since welcoming their daughter.

"They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now," the source said. "They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act. Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."