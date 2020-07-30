Katie Holmes on Quarantine Life With Suri and 'Powerful' Role in 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' (Exclusive)

Katie Holmes is sharing the lessons she's learned amid quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic. The 41-year-old actress stars in the upcoming film The Secret: Dare to Dream, about what it means to get what we expect. But first, she touched on quarantine life with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri.

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings," Holmes tells ET's Nischelle Turner, adding that while she hasn't seen a lot of her friends in person, she has enjoyed "taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present."

In April, Holmes celebrated Suri's birthday, and while she couldn't go all out, she explains, "I think when you have less, you're more creative."

Based on the best-seller of the same name, The Secret follows a woman's journey to learn how thoughts can change your life. Holmes portrays Miranda Wells, a widow with three children who's struggling to be there for her family. Jerry O'Connell and Josh Lucas also co-star.

"The narrative is a good accompaniment to the book," Holmes says. "She's really struggling to provide financially and emotionally, and you just see her exhausted and really not surrendering to anything, just kind of fighting it all. That's taking its toll on her children and her relationships and she's just not being true to herself."

The role was one that really uplifted Holmes. "To watch this character go from that to having hope and believing, I think is really powerful to see," she notes.

"There's great wisdom in there and there's great power in feeling better," she adds. "Hopefully people feel good watching it and walk away having a renewed sense of letting go and letting things happen and seeing the good in things that happen."

As for Lucas, he tells ET that he knows people who "wake up every day and manifest their day."

"I know people who do it through vision boards. I know people who do it through prayer. There's so many different ways," he shares. "It can be a battle. It can be tough to force yourself to do it and force yourself to do it when things are not going well."

For him, he believes that life is better when you surround yourself with people who will help to bring positivity into your life.

"I believe I'm a much happier person if I work to be happy by surrounding myself with people who do the same," he expresses. "I do like to be challenged and I think there's a way to do that without being negative, but pushing through difficult things. I think that's a big part of it and I think a big part of it, particularly right now, is when we're in this big challenge we are all facing as human beings on so many levels that it's harder than ever to do."

As for O'Connell, he's definitely a believer in the power of manifesting your dreams. "Not to freak my wife out, but I may or may not have after reading The Secret, carried a photo of my wife, Rebecca Romijn, famous model and actress," O'Connell reveals to ET. "I may or may not have carried a photo of her around in my wallet for 10 years."

"And then, here we are, we're married and fighting on a camping trip here in Yosemite," he jokes.

Meanwhile, Holmes is seeing the good amid lockdown and the unrest that 2020 has brought.

"This year has also been a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful and that is, those are the gifts of life," she says.

The Secret: Dare to Dream is available On Demand on Friday.