Katie Couric Shares Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Katie Couric is doing better than ever! On Sunday, ET spoke with the journalist at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, almost two months after she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I'm doing great. I'm feeling great," the 65-year-old anchor told ET’s Deidre Behar. "I'm really lucky. Like one in three women, I was diagnosed with cancer. But, you know, I was very fortunate because early detection is everything and it was detected early. So, it's not only treatable, it's curable. And that's why everyone needs to get screened."

In September, Couric shared that following a mammogram and ultrasound on her breast, the doctor informed her that she had stage 1A cancer. The veteran news anchor revealed that she underwent a lumpectomy, followed by radiation and would have to take medicine for five years. However, since it was detected early, there was a low chance the cancer would return and she would not have to undergo chemotherapy.

Couric admitted to ET, that although the journey was personal, she needed to raise awareness.

"I know that early detection saves lives," she said. "And I know a lot of people skip their mammograms because of the pandemic. And I wanted to make sure people knew that they have to get their mammograms. And if they have dense breasts, they should talk to their medical provider about getting ultrasounds. So, you know, listen, I made it my mission to try to increase cancer awareness. So, this is just another step towards that goal."

Couric said that the support has been "flattering," but she’s taking it all in stride as she is only one of millions of people diagnosed with the disease.

"I think we all need to be advocates for our own health and support cancer research," she noted. "So one day, you know, we'll see the end of cancer. Maybe not in my lifetime, but hopefully in my daughter's lifetime."

Sunday allowed Couric to also raise awareness with her look. During the ceremony, she rocked a custom pink silk faille strapless gown, along with a may crystal and gold round clutch by Markarian.

For Couric, the event not only gave her a chance to attend one of her favorite events, but allowed her to rub elbows with the who's who in Hollywood.

"The Kennedy Center Honors is one of my favorite events of the year," she told ET. "If I'm not here, I always watch it on television. I grew up in the Washington, D.C. area, so this is like coming home for me and to be able to celebrate these magnificent artists. I mean, what's better than that? I was hanging out in the green room, and it was like, 'Hey, Don Cheadle. Hey, George. Hey, Amal.' No big deal. 'Hey, Julia. Hey, Matt Damon.' I mean, come on."